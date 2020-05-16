Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland makes up approximately 2.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,244 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,679,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.12. 6,203,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,455. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

