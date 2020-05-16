Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Arconic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000.

ARNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 1,097,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arconic has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $909.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit