Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Arconic by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000.

ARNC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 1,097,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arconic has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $909.24 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

