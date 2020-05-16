Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

VOT stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.54. 109,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,798. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $171.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

