Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $14.46 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 87,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,461,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.71. 7,109,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,126,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.18. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $125.30 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

