Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $467,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.15. 626,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,192. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit