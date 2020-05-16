Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $467,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.15. 626,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,192. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.28.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

