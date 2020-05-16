Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Lowered to $11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.15 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

