Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $10.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.50 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. 621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

