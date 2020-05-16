ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,594,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,366,000 after acquiring an additional 507,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,772,000 after acquiring an additional 388,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $65,278,000. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding NV has a 12-month low of $186.31 and a 12-month high of $319.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

