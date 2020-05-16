Asset Management Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 4.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after buying an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,270,000 after buying an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $446,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.97.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,140. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

