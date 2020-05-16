Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 2.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after acquiring an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after acquiring an additional 915,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,813,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,306,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

