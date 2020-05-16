Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 3.6% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

WFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 51,373,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

