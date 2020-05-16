Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for 6.0% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $71,581,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $46,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 591,723 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2,279.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after acquiring an additional 516,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 500,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,282. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.