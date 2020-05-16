AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stock Position Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 154.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,373 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,417,000 after purchasing an additional 185,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.41. 3,712,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 1st. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.