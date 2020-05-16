Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 5.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,449,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,899,766. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

