Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,657,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

GOOG stock traded up $17.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,672,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

