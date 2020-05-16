Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

