Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
