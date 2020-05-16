Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,115. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

