Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,055,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

