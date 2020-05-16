Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 141,631 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.16. 34,110,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

