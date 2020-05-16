Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 173,434 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 173,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $24,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Union Pacific by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.