Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 293,436 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 293,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,906,000. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.88. 3,630,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

