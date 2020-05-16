Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $10.71 Million in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 234,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $404,942,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in SYSCO by 61.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $79,981,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SYSCO by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,279,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

SYY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $47.62. 7,626,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

