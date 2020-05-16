Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $29.22 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 403,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,107,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

