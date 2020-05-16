Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $30.26 Million in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 374,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

DUK stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $81.19. 5,250,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,491. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

