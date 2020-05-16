Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $30.33 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 183,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

MCD traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $173.81. 6,878,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average is $192.95. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

