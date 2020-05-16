Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $31.44 Million in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

LIN stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.59. 2,829,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.30. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

