Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $34.14 Million in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 156,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.