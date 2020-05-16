Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $56.90 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 661,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,903,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $974,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

