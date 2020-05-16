Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $9.89 Million in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. 2,661,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,838. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

