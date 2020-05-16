Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $18.18 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 142,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 472,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,179. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.24.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

