Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $20.06 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 305,166 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. 9,426,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

