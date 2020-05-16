Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $21.59 Million Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.49. 5,507,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

