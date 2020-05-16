Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $26.59 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,594,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 254.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

