Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $81.07 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,027,317 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,066,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 74.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 38,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,509 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cfra upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,605,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,043,751. The company has a market capitalization of $159.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

