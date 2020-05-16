Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $9.01 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. 6,617,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.92. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

