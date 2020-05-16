Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $9 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,937,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

