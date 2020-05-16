Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. 5,586,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,006. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.13.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

