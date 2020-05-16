Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

