Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 206,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $43.26. 31,570,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

