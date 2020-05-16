Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,269 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,369,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit