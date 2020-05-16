Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 149,269 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,369,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.