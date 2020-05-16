Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.26.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.