Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after buying an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after purchasing an additional 265,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

