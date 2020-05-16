Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,823,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,726.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $155.68. 2,081,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,693. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

