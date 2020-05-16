Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 134,650 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kansas City Southern at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,629,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.85. 945,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,739. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

