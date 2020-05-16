Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $10.42 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 265,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 296,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 216,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,188 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,241,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

