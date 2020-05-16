Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $18.28 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 126,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.33 on Friday, reaching $171.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The company has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $1,662,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

