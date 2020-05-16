Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $39.61 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 139,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,605,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 194,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO traded up $5.63 on Friday, hitting $342.92. 1,605,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.91. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.