Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $8.40 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in 3M by 41.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in 3M by 33.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.78. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

