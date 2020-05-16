Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,413,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. 2,938,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.