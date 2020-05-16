Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,090 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,413,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Network boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.52. 2,938,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average is $142.26. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.