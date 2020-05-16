Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 233,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,912,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.26. 12,214,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.